Martinez has 4-point play with 7 seconds left, No. 25 Utah State rallies to beat Boise State 81-79

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Ian Martinez had a 4-point play with seven seconds left and No. 25 Utah State rallied to beat Boise State 81-79 on Saturday night for its sixth straight victory. After Alvaro Cardenas hit a 3-pointer with 9.3 seconds remaining to give Boise State a 79-77 lead, Martinez made a 3-pointer and added a free throw. Martinez scored 18 points to help Utah State beat Boise State for the fifth straight time. Deyton Albury added 14 points, Drake Allen had 13, Dexter Akanno 12 and Mason Falslev 10. Tyson Degenhart scored 22 points for Boise State. Cardenas had 15 points and eight assists.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.