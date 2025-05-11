Martín Ojeda nets hat-trick to pass 50 career goals, Orlando and New England play to 3-3 draw

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando City’s Martín Ojeda scored three times to blow past 50 career goals, Carles Gil tied it with a penalty kick late in the second half, and New England played Orlando City to a 3-3 draw on Saturday.

The score was 2-2 at halftime before Ojeda and Gil each converted a penalty kick in the second half.

Martín Ojeda (Orlando City) scored with a difficult left-footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. He was assisted by César Araújo. It was Ojeda’s 49th career goal across all professional competitions. Goal No. 50 came nine minutes later, giving Orlando a 2-0 lead.

Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese had gone a club-record 526 minutes without conceding a goal, but he allowed Alhassan Yusuf’s score with a right-footed shot from the center of the box to the lower right zone in the 38th minute.

Matt Polster tied it in the 44th minute when he scored with a header from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.

The tie lasted until the 55th minute when Ojeda converted a penalty kick for his seventh goal of the MLS season and the 51st of his career. Gil’s penalty kick in the 85th minute salvaged the point for New England, which had been on a streak of four straight shutout victories and five wins in their last six MLS matches.

New England, too, had been tough to score on in the past month. The Revolution (5-4-2, 17 points) came in with a four-match MLS winning streak, all by shutout.

Orlando City (4-2-6, 18 points) has an eight-match MLS unbeaten streak, the previous five by shutout (one win and four draws). Saturday marked the 63rd day since their last loss.

