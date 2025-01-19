Marta Suarez scores 19 with 9 rebounds, No. 18 Cal women beat Wake Forest 67-55

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Marta Suarez scored 16 points with nine rebounds, Ioanna Krimili and Lulu Twidale each hit four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points apiece on Sunday and No. 18 California beat Wake Forest 67-55.

Krimili scored Cal’s first eight points in a 10-2 run that made it 23-19 to give the Golden Bears their first lead almost 4 minutes into the second quarter and they led the rest of the way. Twidale made two 3s before Krimili hit another — her third of the period — to make it 32-24 at the intermission.

Elise Williams led the Demon Deacons with 15 points. Demeara Hinds and Rylie Theuerkauf added 10 points each.

Cal shot 49% (24 of 49) from the field, made 10 of 24 from 3-point range and outrebounded Wake Forest 45-26.

The Demon Deacons scored eight of the game’s first 10 points as Cal missed its first five field-goal attempts.

The Bears (16-3, 4-2 ACC) had their three-game win streak snapped last time out with a 72-38 loss at No. 16 Duke — Cal’s lowest scoring output since scoring 33 in a 39-point loss to then-No. 4 Stanford on Feb. 28, 2021.

Wake Forest (7-11, 0-7) has lost six games in a row overall and eight straight in conference play.

Cal wraps up a three-game road trip on Thursday at Stanford, which the Bears beat 83-63 at home in the conference opener. Wake Forest also plays Thursday, at No. 14 North Carolina.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.