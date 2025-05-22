Marsh’s century earns Lucknow a 33-run win over IPL-leading Gujarat

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — Mitchell Marsh’s maiden Indian Premier League hundred helped Lucknow Super Giants end their four-match losing streak with a 33-run victory over Gujarat Titans on Thursday.

Gujarat, which tops the table with 18 points, could still finish among top two with a win in the last league game against Chennai Super Kings.

Marsh’s 117 off 64 balls propelled Lucknow to 235-2 with Nicholas Pooran hitting an unbeaten 56 off 27 balls on a black-soil wicket in Ahmedabad.

Tall New Zealand fast bowler Will O’Rourke picked up 3-27 as Gujarat was restricted to 202-9. Shahrukh Khan top-scored with 57 off 29 balls, but he got little support from the other end in pursuit of a tall target.

Lucknow was already out of contention for the playoffs.

Along with Gujarat, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians are the other teams that have qualified for the playoffs.

