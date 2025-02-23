Marseille president’s corruption rant sparks backlash from French soccer federation, referees

The French soccer federation president is joining forces with the country’s referees after Marseille president Pablo Longoria accused them of being corrupt in a bitter rant that followed his team’s 3-0 loss at Auxerre in the French league. It is not the first time that Marseille officials have questioned refereeing decisions this season, but the club had never gone that far in its accusations. Longoria was deeply frustrated after Marseille’s fifth league loss this season that left it lagging 10 points behind PSG, the runaway leader. He spoke about “true corruption” and suggested that Marseille was the victim of an organized plot. PSG has one match in hand and can extend its lead over second-place Marseille to 13 points with a win at Lyon later Sunday.

