Marseille president Longoria gets 15-game ban for referee rant

PARIS (AP) — The French soccer league has given Marseille president Pablo Longoria a 15-match ban after he accused French referees of corruption following a defeat last Saturday. A furious Longoria spoke about “true corruption” following the 3-0 loss at Auxerre, claiming Marseille was the victim of a plot. The French league’s disciplinary commission says his ban includes access to the bench and the dressing room as well as the tunnel and the field. Marseille’s adviser Fabrizio Ravanelli was also left fuming by the Auxerre defeat and accused match referee Jérémy Stinat of “not knowing what he was doing.” Ravanelli got a three-match ban.

