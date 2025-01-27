Marseille mayor condemns ‘racist’ banner displayed by Nice supporters during match

MARSEILLE (AP) — Marseille mayor Benoît Payan has condemned the offensive banners displayed by Nice supporters during Sunday night’s match against Marseille and called on French league (LFP) officials to take action. One banner put on view by a group of hardcore Nice fans provoked the ire of Payan. It read: “The sun is setting on the city of Nice… let the rat hunt begin.” “Racist remarks cannot be tolerated in a stadium. I’m asking the LFP not to let this happen,” Payan wrote on X, adding to his message a picture of the banner. The match was also stopped briefly in the first half when Nice supporters were asked to stop their homophobic chanting.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.