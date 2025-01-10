Marseille gives its account of goalkeeper Lopez’s failed loan move to Lens from Girona

MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Marseille has given its account over goalkeeper Pau Lopez’s failed loan move to French rival Lens from Spanish club Girona. Lens said Wednesday that the Spanish goalie will not join as a replacement for Brice Samba, who left to join Rennes. The 30-year-old Lopez is currently on loan at Girona in Spain’s La Liga. He completed his medical with Lens earlier this week and even posed with a photo of the Lens jersey before the move quickly turned sour. Marseille released a statement to explain how things unfolded, pointing to delayed paperwork from the Spanish club and a premature announcement of Lopez’s arrival by the communications department of Marseille and Lens.

