Marner has hat trick as Maple Leafs beat Red Wings 5-2 in McClellan’s Detroit coaching debut

DETROIT (AP) — Mitch Marner’s third career hat trick spoiled Todd McClellan’s Detroit coaching debut as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the struggling Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night.

David Kampf scored his first goal of the season in his 500th career game and Nicolas Robertson also scored for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares had two assists and Joseph Woll made 23 saves.

Derek Lalonde was fired by Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman on Thursday and replaced by McClellan, who previously coached San Jose, Edmonton and Los Angeles.

Lucas Raymond and Simon Edvinsson had third-period goals for Detroit, which has lost four straight. Cam Talbot started and gave up five goals on 21 shots, and Alex Lyon started the third period and finished with two saves.

Marner scored two at even strength and another on a power play, all in the first two periods.

An upper body injury sidelined Maple Leafs star forward Auston Matthews for a third consecutive game.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Their potent offense allowed them to bounce back from home losses to the New York Islanders and Winnipeg. Toronto has scored at least five goals in each of its last four victories.

Red Wings: In Lalonde’s last game as head coach, they were booed off the ice in a 4-0 loss to St. Louis on Monday. They didn’t get an immediate jolt from the coaching change.

Key moment

Tavares provided the highlight play when he collected a rebound and delivered a behind-the-back, between-the-legs pass to set up Marner’s first goal. That gave Toronto a 2-0 lead at 8:16 of the first period.

Key stat

Tavares has 54 points in 39 career games against the Red Wings.

Up Next

Maple Leafs host Washington on Saturday, and Red Wings host Washington on Sunday.

