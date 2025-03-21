Marlins pitcher Ryan Weathers sidelined with forearm strain

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Miami Marlins pitcher Ryan Weathers will begin the season on the injured list with a left forearm strain, another setback for the team’s starting rotation. Weathers reported discomfort Tuesday, a day after his most recent outing in spring training, and won’t throw for at least a week or two. He is expected to miss four to six weeks, the Miami Herald and MLB.com reported. Weathers went 5-6 with a 3.63 ERA in 16 starts for Miami last season. The 25-year-old left-hander was projected as the club’s No. 2 starter this year. Another starter, right-hander Edward Cabrera, also will begin the season on the injured list because of a blister on his right middle finger.

