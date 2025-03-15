Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez expected to miss 4 weeks after straining left oblique

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesús Sánchez is expected to miss four weeks after straining his left oblique. The 27-year-old Sánchez was injured Thursday in a spring training game against Houston. He hit .252 with 18 homers and 64 RBIs last season for the Marlins. Sánchez made his major league debut for the Marlins in 2020. The Marlins host Pittsburgh in their opener on March 27.

