Marlins left-hander Braxton Garrett to miss 2025 season after elbow surgery

MIAMI (AP) — Marlins left-hander Braxton Garrett will miss the 2025 season after undergoing revision surgery with an internal brace on the ulnar collateral ligament in his throwing elbow, the team said. The 27-year-old made just seven starts in 2024 after being limited by arm injuries. He went 2-2 with a 5.35 ERA with 34 strikeouts in 37 innings. Garrett had the UCL surgery in December. The news was first reported by SportsGrid.

