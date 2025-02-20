Marlins get reliever Seth Martinez off waivers from Diamondbacks and put Eury Pérez on 60-day IL

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Marlins have claimed right-handed reliever Seth Martinez off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks. The move Thursday came three days after Martinez was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks when they finalized a one-year contract with right-hander Kendall Graveman. Arizona got the 30-year-old Martinez off waivers at the end of last season from Houston, where he was 6-6 with a 3.93 ERA in 111 games since making his big league debut in 2021. The Marlins put right-hander Eury Pérez, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery last April, on the 60-day injury list.

