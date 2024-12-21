Marlins agree to 1-year contract with INF Eric Wagaman

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins and infielder Eric Wagaman have agreed to a one-year contract. The Marlins announced the deal. Infielder Vidal Bruján was designated for assignment to make room for Wagaman on the team’s 40-man roster. The 27-year-old Wagaman made his big league debut with the Los Angeles Angels in September. He hit .250 with two homers and 10 RBIs in 18 games. He made 17 starts at third base and appeared once in left field. Wagaman also hit .274 with 17 homers and 60 RBIs in 121 games over two minor league stops this year.

