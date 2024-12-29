Marlins acquire 1B Matt Mervis from Cubs for infielder Vidal Bruján

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Marlins have acquired first baseman Matt Mervis and cash from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for infielder Vidal Bruján. In nine games with the Cubs last season, Mervis batted .115 with one double and three RBIs. A Washington, D.C., native, Mervis made his major league debut on May 5, 2023, against Miami and batted .167 in 27 games during his first stint in the majors. Bruján was designated for assignment on Dec. 20 after appearing in a career-high 102 games with Miami last season.

