Markowski scores 28, Nebraska women top No. 21 Michigan State 85-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Alexis Markowski scored a career-high 28 points and Nebraska got its first win over a ranked team, topping No. 20 Michigan State 85-80. The Cornhuskers made 11 of 16 free throws in the fourth quarter, 17 of 24 in the second half and 28 of 35 for the game while the Spartans were 14 of 19 for the game and had three players foul out.Nebraska won two straight home games after losing three straight road games to ranked teams. Julia Ayrault scored 21 points for the Spartans, who have lost three of four since setting the school record with a 11-0 start. Michigan State scored the first 11 points of the game and led 21-15 after one quarter. Nebraska had a 15-0 run in the second quarter and led 43-33 at the half.

