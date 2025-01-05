Mark Sears scores 22 to lift No. 5 Alabama to 107-79 rout of No. 12 Oklahoma

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 22 points and had 10 assists and No. 5 Alabama dominated in every way for a 107-79 victory over No. 12 and previously unbeaten Oklahoma in the Southeastern Conference opener for both teams. Grant Nelson had 12 points and 11 rebounds, Labaron Philon added 16 and Clifford Omoruyi scored 10 for Alabama (12-2, 1-0). Jalon Moore had 20 points to lead the Sooners (13-1, 0-1). Sam Godwin scored 15 while Jeremiah Fears overcame an 0-for-8 shooting effort in the first half to finish with 16 points. Kobe Elvis and Miles Duke each added 10.

