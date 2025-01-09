Mark Sears scores 22 points, No. 5 Alabama beats South Carolina 88-68 for 7th straight win

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Mark Sears scored 22 points — hitting of 4 of 6 3-pointers — to help No. 5 Alabama beat South Carolina 88-68 on Wednesday night for its seventh straight victory. Aden Holloway added 13 points for the Crimson Tide (13-2, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) in their 10th straight victory over the Gamecocks (10-5, 0-2). Jacobi Wright led South Carolina (10-5, 0-2) with 20 points. Jamarii Thomas added 15. Former Alabama forward Nick Pringle had 13 points and six rebounds.

