Mark Scheifele scores in OT to lift Presidents’ Trophy-winning Jets past Ducks, 2-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Mark Scheifele scored at 1:51 of overtime to give the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday night in their regular-season finale.

The Jets finished at 56-22-4 to set a franchise record with 116 points.

Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for Winnipeg in his 47th victory, the most in franchise history, and the Jets wrapped up the Jennings Trophy for fewest goals against.

Neal Pionk opened the scoring for Winnipeg with 6:11 left in the second period, his screened shot from the point beating Husso.

Troy Terry tied it for Anaheim at 5:45 of the third. He pounced on a rebound and slid the puck into the open side of the net.

Takeaways

Ducks: Ville Husso stopped 42 shots. The Ducks finished 35-37-9.

Jets: Winnipeg will face St. Louis in the first round of the playoffs.

Key moment

Josh Morrissey made a great defensive play to break up a 2-on-1 in overtime, then raced down the ice with Scheifele and Kyle Connor. After Connor’s shot just missed the net, he retrieved the puck, passed to Morrisey, who sent it to Scheifele.

Key stat

The Ducks did not allow a shot on goal when the Jets had a two-man advantage for 58 seconds midway through the first.

