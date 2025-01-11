Mark Mitchell’s 19 points lead Missouri past Vanderbilt 75-66

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mark Mitchell scored 19 points and Missouri defeated Vanderbilt 75-66, Missouri led all the way but an 8-0 run by Vanderbilt got the Commodores within 61-60 with 5 1/2 minutes to left in the game. The Tigers did not surrender the lead and a layup by Caleb Grill gave them a 68-63 lead with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. At 2:11, Vanderbilt’s Jason Edwards made three free throws to make it 68-66 but the Commodores did not score again.Grill made three free throws of his own to make it 71-66 with 1:52 left and Mitchell’s three-point play at 1:20 made it an eight-point game. He made one of two free throws with 29 seconds left to wrap up the scoring.

