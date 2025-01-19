Mark Mitchell, Caleb Grill and Tamar Bates lead Missouri to 83-65 victory over struggling Arkansas

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Mark Mitchell and Caleb Grill both had 17 points, Tamar Bates scored 15 and Missouri upped its win streak to four by handing Arkansas its fifth straight loss, 83-65 on Saturday night.

Mitchell added five rebounds and four assists for the Tigers (15-3, 4-1 Southeastern Conference), who have won 14 in a row at home. Bates made 6 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers. Grill hit 7 of 10 shots off the bench with three 3-pointers for Missouri, which was coming off an 83-82 victory over No. 5 Florida.

Grill and Bates both topped 1,000 career points in the game. Tony Perkins had 11 points and Trent Pierce scored 10 on 4-for-4 shooting with two 3-pointers.

Sophomore reserve Zvonimir Ivisic totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double for the Razorbacks (11-7, 0-5). Adou Thiero scored 12.

Bates made three 3-pointers and a layup in the first 5:45 as Missouri yielded the first basket before going on an 18-0 run. Bates had 13 points and Mitchell scored 11 as the Tigers took a 52-35 advantage into halftime.

Thiero had two baskets in an 8-0 run as Arkansas closed within 57-45 with 15:29 left to play. Mitchell answered with a layup and Grill followed with back-to-back baskets to push Missouri’s lead back to 18.

D.J. Wagner scored in the paint to get Arkansas within 63-53 with 9:44 remaining, but the Razorbacks would get no closer.

John Calipari, in his first season at Arkansas, had never lost even four straight games to begin conference play in head-coaching stops at Massachusetts, Memphis and Kentucky.

Missouri travels to play Texas on Tuesday. Arkansas will host No. 23 Georgia on Wednesday.

