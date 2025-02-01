Mark Leiter Jr. and Dennis Santana lose in salary arbitration, Alex Vesia agrees with Dodgers

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees reliever Mark Leiter Jr. and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana have lost to their teams in salary arbitration. Leiter will earn $2.05 million this year rather than his $2.5 million request. Santana will get $1.4 million instead of his $2.1 million request. Teams have won three of four decisions. Right-hander Jovan Oviedo lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates and will earn $850,000, and outfielder Mickey Moniak defeated the Los Angeles Angels and will make $2 million.

