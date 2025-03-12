Mark, Johnson score 19 each and Texas holds off Vanderbilt rally in 79-72 SEC Tournament win

By The Associated Press
Texas guard Tramon Mark (12) drives against Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Southeastern Conference tournament, Wednesday, March 12, 2025, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/George Walker IV]

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tramon Mark and Tre Johnson scored 19 points each and 13th-seeded Texas defeated No. 12-seed Vanderbilt 79-72 in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday.

Texas, in its first SEC Tournament, will play No. 5 seed Texas A&M in the second round on Thursday.

Texas led by 15 points at halftime and by 15 points again with 4 1/2 minutes to go before Tyler Nickel made a pair of free throws and Devin McGlockton’s layup got Vanderbilt within 70-59.

The Longhorns’ next possessions included a failed one-and-one opportunity and two 3-point misses while the Commodores trimmed their deficit to 72-65 with 1:34 remaining. Vanderbilt got within seven points three more times, but the Longhorns closed out the win with seven made free throws in eight attempts.

Jordan Pope scored 14 points and was 5-for-5 on free throws for Texas (18-14) and Arthur Kaluma scored 11 points, all in the first half. Mark made 9 of 11 free throws and the Longhorns were 25 for 34 from the line.

Jason Edwards scored 20 points, Nickel 14 and Chris Manon 12 for Vanderbilt (20-12). McGlockton had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Texas shot 48% and scored 22 points in the paint in the first half on the way to a 41-26 halftime lead. The Longhorns had an early 12-0 run and Kaluma scored five points in a 12-3 run that led to a 39-22 lead.

