Mario Cristobal, on now-retired Miami men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga: ‘He is iconic’

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Miami football coach Mario Cristobal wants now-retired Miami men’s basketball coach Jim Larrañaga to do at least one more thing for the Hurricanes. Cristobal wants him to share all his knowledge. A day after Larrañaga announced his sudden retirement after 41 years as a collegiate head coach, the last 14 of them at Miami, Cristobal paid tribute Friday while wrapping up preparations for the Hurricanes’ appearance in the Pop-Tarts Bowl against Iowa State. Cristobal says his now-former colleague “is iconic.”

