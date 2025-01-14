Mariners get INF Miles Mastrobuoni from the Cubs for cash

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners have acquired infielder Miles Mastrobuoni from the Chicago Cubs for cash. Mastrobuoni, 29, hit .194 with four RBIs in 50 games for Chicago last year. He can play second base, third, shortstop and the corner outfield spots. Mastrobuoni was designated for assignment when Chicago acquired reliever Matt Festa on Thursday. Seattle designated catcher Nick Raposo for assignment to make room for Mastrobuoni on its 40-man roster.

