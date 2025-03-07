Mariners’ George Kirby likely to open season on IL due to inflammation in throwing shoulder

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander George Kirby has inflammation on his throwing shoulder and likely will open the season on the injured list. Mariners general manager Justin Hollander says that “I would not anticipate that he’s ready for the first 10 days, two weeks of the season.” Hollander emphasized that an MRI revealed no structural damage to the shoulder. The 27-year-old Kirby started 33 games last season to tie for the major league lead. He went 14-11 with a 3.53 ERA with 179 strikeouts and 23 walks in 181 innings.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.