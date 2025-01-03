Marine flares fired at soccer games mean an attempted murder charge, Cyprus justice minister says

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus’ justice minister says any spectator arrested for firing marine flares against rivals at a soccer match will face a minimum charge of attempted murder. Minister Marios Hartsiotis has told reporters on Friday police will be “harsh and unflinching” with fans using marine flares at soccer matches and he’s fully behind the new police leadership’s get-touch approach. Hartsiotis made the remarks after a marine flare struck a motorcycle police officer who was escorting the Apollon Limassol team bus to a stadium before Thursday night’s match against crosstown rival AEL.

