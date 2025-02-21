Maria Gakdeng’s 21 points and 14 rebounds lead No. 9 North Carolina over Syracuse 68-58

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Maria Gakdeng had 21 points and 14 rebounds as No. 9 North Carolina defeated Syracuse 68-58 on Thursday night.

The Tar Heels played without Alyssa Ustby, the team’s second-leading scorer and top rebounder. Ustby didn’t make the trip to Syracuse after sustaining what appeared to be a lower-body injury Sunday against North Carolina State. Tar Heels coach Courtney Banghart said Ustby “would be back soon.”

The Tar Heels (24-4, 12-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) won their sixth straight game. Syracuse (10-16, 4-11) lost its third straight and is in danger of missing the ACC Tournament.

The Tar Heels dominated inside, outscoring the Orange 40-20 in the paint.

Trayanna Crisp had 12 points and Indya Nivar 11 for the Tar Heels.

Georgia Woolley led the Orange with 17 points, including 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. Sophie Burrows scored 12 points.

North Carolina went on a 16-3 run and took a 40-25 lead with about eight minutes to go in the third quarter. Syracuse got within five on a 3-pointer by Burrows, but could get no closer.

Takeaways

North Carolina: It took awhile for the Tar Heels to adjust to playing without Ustby, but they were able to make it past an inferior opponent.

Syracuse: The Orange will be hard-pressed to make the ACC tournament with just a half-game lead over Miami for the 15th and final spot.

Key moment

A 3-ponter by Woolley brought Syracuse to within two at 24-22, but then Gakdeng went on to score North Carolina’s next 13 points, all inside and two on put-backs.

Key stat

North Carolina scored 19 points off 17 Orange turnovers.

Up next

North Carolina concludes its two-game trip Sunday at Louisville. Syracuse travels to No. 11 Duke on Sunday.

