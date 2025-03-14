Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson included in England squad for World Cup qualifiers

LONDON (AP) — Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson have been included in coach Thomas Tuchel’s first England squad ahead of World Cup qualifiers against Albania and Latvia. Rashford’s international future had been uncertain after Manchester United sent him out on loan to Aston Villa. Both he and Henderson missed out on last summer’s European Championship. Tuchel on Friday also included uncapped defenders Myles Lewis-Skelly and Dan Burn in his 26-man squad. England hosts Albania next Friday and Latvia three days later at Wembley Stadium.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.