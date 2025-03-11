March sadness: The Heat lose for 3rd time this month after leading by double digits late at home

The Miami Heat were up by 11 over Charlotte with 6:47 left on Monday. They led by 11 over Chicago going into the fourth quarter on Saturday. They led 10 over New York midway through the fourth quarter on March 2. All at home, too. And all ended up as losses. College basketball has March Madness. The Heat have March sadness. Blown leads are becoming commonplace for the Heat, who lost 105-102 to the Hornets on Monday night in yet another costly collapse.

