March Madness: William & Mary player and team rally from online abuse and losing skid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — William & Mary’s Anahi-Lee Cauley is playing in her school’s first NCAA Tournament in the biggest moment of her career just a month after one of the worst. It was her foul on a 3-point shooter at the buzzer that set up the game-winning free throws in a loss to rival Drexel. A later check of her social media only made things worse. Professional and high-level college athletes are routinely exposed to rough treatment online. That it would happen to a player at a school scrapping through the Colonial Athletic Association shows just how far it can reach in March Madness.

