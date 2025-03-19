March Madness’ top seeds have faced trickier Final Four paths than ever in the transfer portal era

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
Fairleigh Dickinson guard Grant Singleton (4) celebrates after a basket against Purdue during the second half in the first round of the NCAA college basketball tournament in Columbus, Ohio, Friday, March 17, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

The top seeds in March Madness are facing a trickier path to the Final Four. The past four NCAA Tournaments have seen more lower-seeded teams making deeper runs. That coincides with coaches’ growing use of the transfer portal to find talent. Notably, the average combined seeds of Final Four teams from 2021-24 was 17.0. That’s up from 13.5 in the four tournaments before the COVID-19 pandemic. There also has been at least one team seeded eighth or lower in four consecutive Final Fours, a first since the tournament’s expansion to 64 teams in 1985.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.