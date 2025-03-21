March Madness: Point guard Harmon back in the postseason for No. 1 Texas after last season’s injury

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rori Harmon could only watch Texas’ run to the Elite Eight last season. Her right knee was in a brace as she recovered from an injury that required surgery. The Longhorns’ senior point guard and defensive dynamo is back for the NCAA Tournament this year and she’s itching to take No. 1 seed Texas all the way to a championship. The Longhorns face No. 16 seed William & Mary on Saturday night in Austin. Eighth-seed Illinois faces No. 9 Creighton in Saturday’s other game in Austin.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.