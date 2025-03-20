March Madness perfect bracket counts plunge just 7 games into the NCAA Tournament

Fewer than a million perfect brackets remained on ESPN and just over a million were left on the NCAA’s platform midway through the first day of the NCAA Tournament. ESPN’s perfect bracket tracker listed 806,020 remaining out of more than 24 million filled out on its site following the seventh game on Thursday. That was No. 6 seed BYU’s 80-71 win over No. 11 seed VCU. The NCAA listed about 1,100,000 perfect brackets out of more than 34 million. CBS, which reports its perfect brackets by percentage, said it had about 3.2% unblemished following the BYU win.

