March Madness: Mathiowetz, Meyer help South Dakota State rally past Oklahoma State in NCAA opener

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Facing a double-digit deficit early in the second half did not shake the confidence level of a South Dakota State women’s basketball team that starts all juniors and seniors.

Using a more aggressive mindset after halftime, the 10th-seeded Jackrabbits won their NCAA tournament opener for the fifth time in program history with a 74-68 win over No. 7 seed Oklahoma State.

Madison Mathiowetz scored all 17 of her points in the second half while Brooklyn Meyer finished with 19 points as the Jackrabbits advance to play second-seeded UConn on Monday in the second round.

“The chance to play again is great,” South Dakota State women’s basketball coach Aaron Johnston said. We are looking forward to it. It is going to be a good challenge against Connecticut but I am happy that our team can come together and celebrate something that we worked really hard for.”

South Dakota State was limited to 24 points as the Jackrabbits had 11 first-half turnovers. The Jackrabbits had just five turnovers and shot 56% from the field in the second half.

“I feel like we just had to dig in on defense and keep rebounding,” Meyer said. “On offense, I feel like we had to move a little better without the ball and just play better together. Once it got a little smoother, I think that’s when things started to work for us.”

Stailee Heard led five Oklahoma State starters scoring in double figures with 20 points. Anna Gret Asi finished with 16 points including two late 3-pointers to keep the Cowgirls within range.

Takeaways

South Dakota State: The Jackrabbits have now made it out of the first round five times with the last before this year coming in 2023. The team has only made it out of the second round once and that came in 2019.

Oklahoma State: The Cowgirls fall to 12-18 in the NCAA Tournament. They reached the Sweet 16 in 1991, 2008 and 2014. Oklahoma State has lost its tourney opener in each of the last two seasons with the last NCAA Tournament win coming in 2021 against Wake Forest.

Key moment

Mathiowetz had a driving layup just before the third-quarter buzzer went off to break a 50-50 tie. She opened the scoring in the fourth quarter with another basket before back-to-back hoops by Paige Meyer pushed San Diego State’s lead to eight. Oklahoma State pulled within three points on a Micah Gray 3-pointer but could get no closer.

Jackrabbit nation makes it to UConn

“We love Jackrabbit Nation,” senior guard Paige Meyer. “We still have a lot of fans who came out to support us. They mean a lot to us. Over the years of playing here, we have always had support from our fans. We appreciate it and aren’t really surprised when we see the ones who follow us.”

Up next

South Dakota State faces No. 2 seed UConn and will look to pull off a monumental upset. The Huskies routed Arkansas State 103-34 in the opener.

