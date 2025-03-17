March Madness: Madison Booker boosts top-seed Texas to best season in 20 years

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Madison Booker was a tall, long-armed, sweet-shooting seventh grader in Mississippi when she started getting recruiting attention from college coaches. Now she is leading Texas to heights the program hasn’t seen in 20 years. The first preseason Associated Press All-American in program history led Texas in scoring season as the Longhorns won share of the Southeastern Conference championship in their first year in the league. Texas earned its first No. 1 ranking since 2004, and the program’s first No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament since that same season.

