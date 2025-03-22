March Madness is over for Mount St. Mary’s. It was ‘the best few weeks of my life’ for a coach’s son

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mount St. Mary’s coach Donny Lind and his 9-year-old son Silas shared a touching moment in a postgame news conference after a March Madness loss to Duke. Silas Lind told reporters that the Mountaineers’ run to reach the NCAA Tournament had “been the best few weeks of my life.” It came after the coach became choked up when asked about having his son and family close for the program’s trip to the tournament. That run included winning the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference title and a First Four game. The coach called it “amazing.”

