Marcelo, the Real Madrid great, retires at age 36 to end trophy-filled career

MADRID (AP) — Marcelo, the former Real Madrid and Brazil left back, has announced his retirement at the age of 36. He says on X on Thursday, “My journey as a player ends here, but I still have so much to give to football. Thank you for everything.” Marcelo was an attacking left back who had one of the most trophy-filled careers in soccer history thanks to his time at Madrid from 2007-22 and his return to boyhood Brazilian club Fluminense across 2023-24. At Madrid, he won the Champions League five times, the Spanish league six times and 25 titles in total. He won the Copa Libertadores in a career-ending stint at Fluminense.

