Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews misses game against Islanders because of undisclosed injury

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto captain Auston Matthews sat out the Maple Leafs’ game Saturday night against the New York Islanders because of an undisclosed injury. Toronto coach Craig Berube said Matthews took a cross-check to the back late in a 6-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Matthews missed nine games last month because of an upper-body injury that saw him travel to Germany for treatment. Berube replied “a little bit of both” when asked Saturday if the current issue is new or related to the star center’s previous absence. The three-time Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy winner as the NHL’s top goal-scorer skipped the morning skate Friday in Buffalo before scoring against the Sabres. Matthews has 11 goals and 12 assists in 24 games this season.

