Maple Leafs hold off Oilers 4-3 to end 3-game losing streak

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Joseph Woll stopped 45 shots, Matthew Knies and Mitch Marner each had a goal and an assist and the Toronto Maple Leafs survived a frantic finish to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 on Saturday night.

William Nylander and Bobby McMann also scored and Auston Matthews had two assists to help the Maple Leafs snap a three-game losing streak during which they had only scored three goals. Nylander reached 30 goals for the fourth straight season.

Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Corey Perry scored for Edmonton in its second straight loss. Stuart Skinner made 24 saves.

Toronto led 3-0 after the first period and 4-1 early in the third.

Takeaways

Maple Leafs: Toronto got a major boost with forwards John Tavares and Knies returning to the lineup. Tavares missed six games with a lower-body injury, and Knies was out two games with an upper-body injury. As a result, Ryan Reaves was a healthy scratch, which probably helped to reduce tensions. Reaves was suspended five games for a hit on the Oilers’ Darnell Nurse when the teams met in November in Toronto.

Oilers: Bouchard scored his ninth goal of the season and the 50th of his career, becoming the second-fastest defenseman in Oilers history to hit the mark.

Key moment

Edmonton appeared to have tied it with 2:04 remaining and Skinner off for an extra attacker. Connor McDavid sent it across to Leon Draisaitl and he picked the top corner with a one-timer. However, it turned out that John Klingberg was offside on the play after a successful coach’s challenge.

Key stat

Toronto his 12-2-2 in its last 16 games against the Oilers and 10-2-1 in its last 13 games in Edmonton.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Tuesday night. Toronto is at Calgary, and Edmonton is at St. Louis.

