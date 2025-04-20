Manzardo’s sac fly in 10th helps Guardians beat Pirates 5-4, sweep 3-game series

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Steven Kwan and Kyle Manzardo hit two-run homers and Manzardo added a sacrifice fly in the 10th to rally the Cleveland Guardians to a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Manzardo drove in Jhonkensy Noel, who started the inning at second, with a one-out fly to left off Dennis Santana (0-1).

The Pirates (8-15) rallied for three runs in the ninth off Emmanuel Clase (3-0), who was going for his third straight save in the series.

Clase surrendered a two-run double to Adam Frazier before Ke’Bryan Hayes tied it with an RBI single. AndrewMcCutchen hit into an inning-ending double play on Clase’s 30th pitch.

Kwan followed Brayan Rocchio’s leadoff single in the third with a shot down the right-field line off Pirates starter Mitch Keller for his fourth home run and a 2-0 lead.

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Guardians in Pittsburgh, Sunday, April 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gene J. Puskar

Manzardo homered for the second straight game in the seventh inning, connecting off Joey Wentz for his sixth after Ramírez singled with two outs and stole second.

Pittsburgh pulled within 2-1 in the sixth on an RBI double by McCutchen.

Key moment

The Pirates had two on in the 10th after Joey Cantillo walked Joey Bart leading off on four pitches. But Oneil Cruz swung at the first pitch and hit into a double play and Enmanuel Valdez flied out for Cantillo’s first career save.

Key stat

Kwan’s home run down the right-field line gave him a team-high 14 RBIs from the leadoff spot. Manzardo passed him with 15 after his homer.

Up next

RHP Gavin Williams (1-1, 4.58) will start on Monday as the Guardians begin a nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Yankees. RHP Clarke Schmidt (0-0, 4.76) starts for New York.

The Pirates begin a six-game road trip to California on Tuesday with the first of three games against the Angels followed by three with the Dodgers. LHP Bailey Falter (1-2, 4.91) starts for Pittsburgh. The Angels have not named a starter.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.