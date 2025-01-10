Manuel Neuer set to return in goal for depleted Bayern as Jamal Musiala is out with illness

MUNICH (AP) — Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to return for Bayern Munich for the first time in more than a month in Saturday’s game against Borussia Moenchengladbach but Jamal Musiala will miss out because of illness. The 38-year-old Neuer missed Bayern’s last four games of 2024 with a broken rib. Coach Vincent Kompany says he now looks fully fit again. Neuer’s return for Bayern’s first game of 2025 is all the more important after backup Daniel Peretz injured a kidney in a training incident. Musiala hasn’t been training because of illness and now is confirmed to miss Bayern’s first league game of the new year.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.