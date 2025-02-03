Manuel Neuer becomes Bayern’s deadline-day signing with a 1-year contract extension

MUNICH (AP) — Manuel Neuer is set to mark 15 years at Bayern Munich next year after agreeing to a one-year contract extension. The 38-year-old goalkeeper’s contract had been due to expire at the end of this season. Neuer has been with Bayern since arriving from Schalke in 2011. He’s won the Champions League twice and the German league 11 times. His age has sometimes brought extra scrutiny of any errors, such as his first career red card in December.

