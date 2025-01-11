Manuel Feller leads first run of snowy World Cup slalom at Adelboden

ADELBODEN, Switzerland (AP) — Manuel Feller raced through steady falling snow to lead the first run of a World Cup slalom on Saturday at at Adelboden, Switzerland. Feller is the defending World Cup slalom champion who won at Adelboden last year. He was 0.25 seconds faster than Linus Strasser. The 2022 Olympic champion Clément Noël was third with 0.38 to make up in the second run. Fresh snow slowed the race surface and starters with bib Nos. 1 to 3 were leading. Lucas Pinheiro Braathen was best of the later starters. The Norway-born racer who now represents Brazil was 0.53 back in fifth.

