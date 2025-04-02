Mangum and Baz help the Rays beat the Pirates 7-0

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jake Mangum collected three more hits and Shane Baz struck out a career-high 10 in six innings, helping the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-0 on Tuesday night.

Mangum drove in two runs and scored twice, one day after he went 4 for 4 with two steals in his second major league game.

Brandon Lowe homered as Tampa Bay earned its third consecutive win. Lowe finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Baz (1-0) allowed seven hits and walked none in his first start of the season. Mason Englert pitched two innings before Mason Montgomery finished the nine-hitter for the Rays.

Pittsburgh right-hander Thomas Harrington (0-1) permitted six runs and seven hits in four innings in his major league debut. He struck out two and walked four.

Bryan Reynolds and Ke’Bryan Hayes each had two hits for the Pirates, who left seven runners on base.

Mangum hit a two-run double in Tampa Bay’s three-run first. Lowe’s two-run shot in the fourth lifted the Rays to a 6-0 lead.

Baz struck out four of his final five batters.

Key moment

Kameron Misner singled home Mangum during Tampa Bay’s big first inning against Harrington.

Key stat

Baz, Englert and Montgomery combined for 15 strikeouts and no walks.

Up next

In a duel of opening-day starters, Pirates star Paul Skenes (0-0, 3.38 ERA) faces Ryan Pepiot (0-0, 1.50 ERA) on Wednesday afternoon. The forecast for the gametime temperature is 91 degrees.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.