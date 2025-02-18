Manfred calls Athletics’ new park in Sacramento charming but still expects to be in Vegas by 2028

PHOENIX (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred called the Athletics temporary home in Sacramento charming but reiterated that he expects the franchise will open its new stadium in Las Vegas in 2028. Manfred recently visited the 14,000-seat minor league stadium and said the owners of the Triple-A River Cats and Athletics have provided players with “as close to a major league experience as it can possibly be.”

