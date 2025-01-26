Manchester United gets government support for regeneration project around Old Trafford

By The Associated Press
People lay flowers in memory of Denis Law prior the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion, at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dave Thompson]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has received support from the British government for the club’s project to regenerate the area around its Old Trafford stadium. Rachel Reeves, Britain’s Treasury chief, says in a statement she was championing the Old Trafford project as “a shining example” of the government’s plans to promote economic growth. At the heart of the project is a world-leading new venue by either redeveloping the current stadium to increase the capacity to 87,000 or building a new stadium that could hold 100,000 fans. United has welcomed the government’s support. United CEO Omar Berrada describes the project as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

