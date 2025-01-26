Manchester United gets government support for regeneration project around Old Trafford

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has received support from the British government for the club’s project to regenerate the area around its Old Trafford stadium. Rachel Reeves, Britain’s Treasury chief, says in a statement she was championing the Old Trafford project as “a shining example” of the government’s plans to promote economic growth. At the heart of the project is a world-leading new venue by either redeveloping the current stadium to increase the capacity to 87,000 or building a new stadium that could hold 100,000 fans. United has welcomed the government’s support. United CEO Omar Berrada describes the project as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

