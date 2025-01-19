Manchester United fans pay tribute to iconic striker Denis Law

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United fans paid tribute to Denis Law, following the death of the Old Trafford icon. Former Scotland striker Law’s death was confirmed on Friday. He was 84 and had been diagnosed with dementia in 2021. Flowers, scarves and other tributes were laid outside United’s stadium in front of a statue commemorating Law, Bobby Charlton and George Best before the Premier League game against Brighton. Before kick off a piper led out the teams playing “A Flower of Scotland.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.