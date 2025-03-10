Manager Dave Roberts says he’s reached ‘closure’ in contract talks with Dodgers

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Dave Roberts and the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers won’t yet say they have agreed to a new contract. Multiple reports on Monday say the Dodgers and Roberts have worked out a $32.4 million, four-year deal that would keep him with the club through 2029. At that figure he could have the highest average salary among managers, topping a five-year deal in 2024 for Chicago Cubs manager Craig Counsell worth more than $40 million. “I can’t talk so much about it, but I do think there is finally some closure,” Roberts said. The Dodgers open the season against the Chicago Cubs on March 18 in Tokyo.

