Man United’s Alejandro Garnacho to buy dinner for players after locker room walk against Ipswich

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Alejandro Garnacho will buy dinner for his Manchester United teammates after his reaction to being substituted in the first half against Ipswich on Wednesday. Garnacho headed straight to the locker room when replaced by Noussair Mazraoui just before halftime, with United coach Ruben Amorim having to reorganize his team following a red card for Patrick Dorgu. Amorim said after the match, which United won 3-2, that he would speak to the Argentina forward. Garnacho was left out of United’s squad for a game against Manchester City in December. Amorim said at the time that it was important to set high standards at the club.

